10-year-old keeps her cool after being bitten by a shark at Florida beach

Calvin Hughes, Anchor

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

10-year-old says she stayed calm during shark attack because of her younger brother

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old girl is giving us all a lesson in positivity after a terrifying encounter with a shark on a Florida beach.

This week Jasmine Carney came face-to-face with a shark at Hobe Sound Beach.

“Something grabbed me, so I’m like don’t touch me. it looked pretty big. It was grey. It hurt so I kicked it and ran away,” said Carney.

Carney was flown by helicopter to Palm beach Children’s Hospital and stunned her surgeon with her positivity.

Carney was asked how she was able to keep calm all this time. She said she stayed calm for her six-year-old brother.

“He’s pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared because he’s the best little brother in the world,” said Carney.

Doctors said Carney would make a full recovery in one to two months.

