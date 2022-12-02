Disney announces 2023 closure date for Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park will be rebranded in 2024

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – We’re almost there! Disney’s Splash Mountain will close its doors Jan. 23, 2023 to make way for a new themed attraction.

The attraction will be transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration by Disney Imagineers, based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” The new name will be “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” after Disney’s first black princess, Tiana.

The Splash Mountain attraction was originally based on the controversial Disney film, “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The change will give Princess Tiana a permanent new home at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort and also at Disneyland Park in California.

“She’s leading us on an adventure of discovery. It’s a musical. It’s gonna be joyous. And I think our guests are gonna absolutely love it. And for people who are from this area, we want them to feel like they are at home when they step into the attraction,” said Charita Carter, Executive Creative Producer for The Walt Disney Company.

The grand opening for “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” is set for late 2024.

