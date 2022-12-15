Deputies: Brutal Florida rapist behind bars after tip

Orange County Sheriff deputies have arrested a man believed to be responsible for raping a woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies have caught up with a man, who they said brutally raped and mutilated a woman.

Orange County Sheriff deputies said Bruce Whitehead, 54, who spent 20 years in prison for rape and attempted murder, was arrested thanks to an observant resident.

CAPTURED!

Brutal rapist Bruce Whitehead is in OCSO custody, thanks to a tip at 7 a.m. today from an observant resident! Whitehead raped and tried to murder a woman Dec. 10.



Thank you to our community members and media partners for making sure his face was everywhere. pic.twitter.com/OzwF4mkiev — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 15, 2022

Investigators said Whitehead is believed to be responsible for the rape committed in Orange County.

Florida deputies are searching for rape suspect with distinctive tattoos (Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

The victim said she met Whitehead at the Florida Mall on Saturday and later traveled to several different locations with him. At their final stop, the victim said Whitehead raped and attempted to murder her, but she was able to fight him off.

According to an arrest report, Whitehead faces armed kidnapping, armed sexual battery and attempted murder.