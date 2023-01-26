Disney fans get creative in effort to remember Splash Mountain attraction

Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom Park will be rebranded in 2024

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – With the closing of Splash Mountain at the Magic Kingdom Park, came several efforts to keep the memories from the water ride alive.

A quick search on eBay will bring up several listings for “Splash Mountain Water.” Some sellers are even hoping to make as much as $1,000 for a bottle of water from the attraction.

The popular attraction, located in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom Park, closed at the end of the day on Jan. 23.

It is set to be transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration by Disney Imagineers, based on the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.” The new name will be “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure,” after Disney’s first black princess, Tiana.

The Splash Mountain attraction was originally based on the controversial Disney film, “Song of the South,” which critics say portrays racial stereotypes.

The change will give Princess Tiana a permanent new home at Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort and also at Disneyland Park in California.

The grand opening for “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” is set for late 2024.

