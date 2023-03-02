WATCH: Intense moments when deputies race to rescue driver trapped in Florida canal

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies rescued a man, who was trapped in his vehicle in a murky canal.

They responded to the scene after a cell phone SOS signal alerted dispatchers to the crash.

Martin County Sheriff’s deputies were able to find the 38-year-old victim inside his overturned vehicle thanks to the coordinates sent by the man’s phone.

According to deputies, the driver crashed in the water at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday after he swerved to avoid hitting an animal on the dark, desolate road.

Deputies said the victim could be heard pleading for help.

They jumped in the water to calm and save the man.

The entire rescue was captured on the deputies’ body cameras.