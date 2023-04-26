Florida trappers catch 2 gators after man attacked near pond

FWC trappers pull two alligators from a Florida pond after man is bitten

SANIBEL, Fla. – Florida trappers pulled two gators from a Southwest Florida pond after a man was attacked.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers said a 37-year-old man was bitten in the pond near Sanibel and treated for minor injuries.

Cameras were rolling when the trappers caught the first gator that was nearly nine-feet-long.

Trappers then went to a nearby pond and caught another seven-foot-long gator.

Linda Clemente and Marissa Souer heard the sirens down the street and watched the trappers as they worked. They said they are sad and hope the gators trapped were not the ones who had been living in the pond all these years.

“I’m sad because they’ve never really bothered us. They’re part of Sanibel. It’s an island first,” said Clemente.

Gator mating season will be heating up in the next few months, so more encounters like these are likely.

To report nuisance alligators in your area, click on this link.