Florida cousins overcome incredible odds to become back-to-back Valedictorians

TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida family is celebrating for a second year in a row, after a second family member earned the highest marks at school and became Valedictorian.

Jasmine Mazard, 17, has a GPA of 8.07 and will be graduating from Dr. Kiran C. Patel High School in Tampa in just a few weeks.

She already earned an Associate degree from Hillsborough Community College during her four years in high school and has been accepted to several colleges.

Jasmine achieved all this while battling ADHD and hearing loss.

When asked what she wants to do as a career, Jasmine said she wants to give back to her community and become a doctor.

Record-setting runs in the family.

Jasmine’s cousin Dylan graduated from another Tampa high school in 2022 as Valedictorian with an 11.84 GPA.