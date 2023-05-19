Gov. DeSantis signs pilot program for year-round schools into law in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A pilot program, which would create 12-month schools in certain counties in Florida, is now law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 891 into law last week.

The House Bill moved through the legislature along with Senate Bill 1564.

The pilot program will start next year at a limited number of elementary schools for a period of four years.

The Florida Education Commissioner will decide which school districts will take part.

The goal of the program is too see if students will learn faster by going to school year-round after losing so much in person classroom time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The House bill was sponsored by St. Rep. Patricia Williams (D). She represents District 98 in Deerfield Beach, Pompano Beach and Lauderdale Lakes.

The Senate bill was sponsored by St. Sen. Linda Stewart (D). She represents District 17 in Orange County near Orlando.