SUV stolen with Florida toddler asleep inside

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida toddler was found all alone in a Daytona Beach parking lot after deputies say a man stole the SUV he was riding in while he was asleep inside.
Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say the two-year-old was dropped off in the parking lot of a Holly Hill auto body shop and later reunited with his family.
He was not hurt.
Deputies say suspect who stole the red Volkswagen Tiguan is a man between the ages of 15-20 years old wearing a black hoodie with red lettering on the front, black shorts, and a white hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Holly Hill PD Sgt, Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478.