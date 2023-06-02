SUV stolen with Florida toddler asleep inside

Florida toddler is now safe, after the car he was riding in was stolen and the suspect who stole it, dropped him off in a parking lot.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida toddler was found all alone in a Daytona Beach parking lot after deputies say a man stole the SUV he was riding in while he was asleep inside.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies say the two-year-old was dropped off in the parking lot of a Holly Hill auto body shop and later reunited with his family.

He was not hurt.

Deputies say suspect who stole the red Volkswagen Tiguan is a man between the ages of 15-20 years old wearing a black hoodie with red lettering on the front, black shorts, and a white hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Holly Hill PD Sgt, Tom Bentley at 386-248-9478.