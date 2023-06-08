Man accused of jumping into Busch Gardens gator enclosure arrested

21-year-old behind bars, accused of jumping into an alligator enclosure in Busch Gardens.

TAMPA, Fla. – A man who jumped into an alligator enclosure at Busch Gardens in Tampa later found himself behind bars.

According to Tampa Police, Jacob Pursifull, 21, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, entered the enclosure on Wednesday along with two others, who recorded him and later posted the video on social media.

Police said they were able to find Pursifull Monday night because of linked social media posts of the incident.

Pursifull was charged with burglary and trespassing.

He was booked into Orient Road Jail and has since been released on $8,500 bail.