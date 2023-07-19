Florida man sues Disney for $50k after he says he took scary fall off ride

(John Raoux, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man is suing the Walt Disney World Resort after falling off of a ride at the Magic Kingdom Park in April 2022.

According to the lawsuit filed on Monday, Billy Williams, from Orange County, said he was trying to board the Haunted Mansion ride to sit with his wife when an employee hit the emergency stop button.

Williams said he fell off the ride and hit the ground, suffering “severe and permanent injuries”.

Williams is suing the resort for $50,000.

Local 10 News reached out to Disney to ask for its comment about this lawsuit, but have not yet received a response.