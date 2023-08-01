Florida deputy pulls teen over for driving 132 mph; calls his dad

Florida deputy calls teenager's dad after he is pulled over for speeding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida deputy pulls over a teenage driver for going more than 130 mph, then he calls his dad.

Orange County Sheriff Sgt. Gerald McDaniels said intense speeding happens often with young drivers.

“Catch them all the time. This this year alone, multiple teenagers well over 100 miles an hour on different highways,” said McDaniels.

With more teens getting behind the wheel this back-to-school season, McDaniels stresses the importance of talking to young drivers. In one case, he called the father of one young man he pulled over, who was driving 132 mph.

“For me that conversation is trying to try to wake the teenager up to Hey, you may think you’re the best driver but all it takes is a split second at those speeds,” said McDaniels.

Deputies want parents to set good driving examples for their children and monitor their driving habits.

“As parents as part of our job, we need to be paying attention to how fast our kids are going with GPS and all the different things that we have available with technology. There’s no excuse not to know how your kids are driving,’ said McDaniels.

30 miles over the speed limit is a mandatory court appearance and a fine of $354. 50 miles over is an $1,100 fine and a court date for arrests.