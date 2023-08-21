84º

Florida woman spiked man’s drinks with Raid roach spray, deputies say

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Veronica Cline (Volusia Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is accused of poisoning a man by putting Raid roach spray in two of his drinks, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Veronica Cline, 29, was arrested Friday morning, Local 10′s Orlando news partner WKMG reports.

According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to a home on Wheeler Street in Deleon Springs when the victim called 911 because he was vomiting after drinking two beverages with Cline.

The victim, who also shares a child with Cline, said she called him on the way home from the bar to ask him to drink with her when she arrived, according to the affidavit.

When she got home, the victim had two drinks before he started feeling ill and began vomiting, deputies said.

Cline told deputies she added Raid to the drinks, according to the affidavit.

She faces a charge of poisoning with intent to kill or injure.

