Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser taking final voyage this weekend

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Is an immersive vacation experience that goes beyond anything Disney has done before. (David Roark, photographer)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Walt Disney World Resort Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its final voyage Sept. 28-30.

The entertainment company made the announcement it would shut down the immersive experience just over a year after it opened.

Disney said it would work with guests to rebook reservations for later in the year.

The first-of-its-kind, two-night immersive experience, transported guests aboard the Halcyon Starcruiser, where they could interact with characters and other guests. Guests also underwent training to learn how to navigate and defend the ship during their stay.

The ship’s place in the popular series lies between the events of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

According to Disney’s website, the cost for the experience was roughly $1,209 per guest per night.