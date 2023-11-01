Florida deputies find driver, look-alike patrol truck

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies have caught up with the driver and truck causing a stir across several counties because of its decals.

DeSoto County deputies said they pulled over the driver of a white Chevy Silverado equipped with red and blue lights and big green letters on the side that say “Booty Patrol.”

According to deputies, the truck lights and decals impersonate a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle. The driver got a ticket for violating FSS 316.2397.

Another driver in South Florida was ticketed for a similar offense, after Florida Highway Patrol officers say was imitating an FHP vehicle.

Lt. Alex Camacho with the Florida Highway Patrol said imitating an FHP vehicle is a first-degree misdemeanor in the state of Florida.