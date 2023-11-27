77º

Alligator found with top half of its jaw missing continues to recover

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Alligator missing upper jaw rescued in Florida (Eustacia Kanter)

SANFORD, Fla. – The health of snout less alligator rescued in Central Florida earlier this year continues to improve.

The female alligator was taken to Gatorland Orlando in Sept., where they named her Jawlene.

Officials there posted a video on Facebook over the weekend, saying she has continued to improve and gain wait. They said they are trying to fatten her up a bit more with the goal of releasing her into the baby alligator marsh at the theme park by Christmas, so the public can see her.

An environmental organization believes the alligator was injured by a snare trap in a failed poaching attempt.

