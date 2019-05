CRESTVIEW, Fla. - A dog was killed after being attacked by two black bears in its Florida backyard Thursday morning.

Nikki Farr's 90-pound boxer, Argo, was going to the bathroom in the backyard of the Crestview home at 2:30 a.m. when he saw the bears and charged at them, WEAR reports.

After the bears got a hold of him, Argo fought hard to escape, but his trachea was damaged in the scuffle and the dog died as a result of the injuries.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.