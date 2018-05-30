14-year-old threatens to shoot up school after failing placement exam, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy was arrested this week after threatening to shoot up his school in Pembroke Pines, authorities said Wednesday.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the teen became angry Tuesday after his algebra/geometry teacher at Somerset Academy on Johnson Street told him that he had failed a placement exam.

Police said the student uttered, "They better curve the score or I'll shoot up the school," and "I'm going to beat up people in the office."

Authorities said the teen made the comments in front of the teacher and several students.

The teacher notified school administrators and the school resource officer.

Police said the Pembroke Pines Police Department's Threat Assessment Team went to the school and questioned the student.

Authorities believe the teen had no intention of carrying out the threats, and said that he admitted to making them because he was angry and didn't mean what he had said.

Still, the student was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges and was taken to the Broward County Juvenile Assessment Center.

"We are asking our local parents to please speak with your children about making threats of this nature," the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a statement. "All threats made against our schools will be taken seriously, and will be swiftly investigated by our department.

"These are severe offenses, and any suspect determined to have committed such acts will be charged accordingly. Please educate your children on the seriousness of these crimes, and help us prevent incidents like this from occurring in the future."

The teen appeared in court Wednesday, where he was placed on home detention and released to his parents.

