2-year-old boy seriously injured by dog in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday night by a dog that charged at him in Pembroke Pines, authorities said in a news release.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 85th Way and 15th Court.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the boy and his grandmother were standing in the front lawn of their home when a neighbor's loose dog, a bullmastiff/boxer mix, charged at the toddler.

Police said the boy's grandmother and the dog's owners tried to stop the dog during the attack and were eventually able to pull it away from the child.

The boy suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries to multiple portions of his face and body, authorities said.

He was taken to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital for treatment.

Police said the boy's grandmother suffered minor injuries to her hand and was treated at Memorial Regional Hospital.

According to authorities, Broward County Animal Control was notified about the attack and will be responding to the dog owners' home to remove and assess the dog.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

