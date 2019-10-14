Abandoned Shih Tzu being nursed back to health for eventual adoption

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A Shih Tzu was found in bad shape Friday in Pompano Park.

That abandoned dog, now named Matty, is healing and will soon be ready to go to a loving home.

"This is the worst I've seen," Animal Medical Center head nurse Marsha Prince said. "We've seen crazy cases, but not this bad."

The staff at Animal Medical Center in Lauderhill have put in hours of care, helping to bring the matted dog back to health.

"He came in really matted," said Prince. "A lot of feces, urine all over his fur. You couldn't even see if it was a boy or a girl at the time."

A good Samaritan saw Matty on the sidewalk and brought him to the attention of Pompano Beach Animal Control.

What looked like a messy pile of fur is now in recovery, just waiting for an eye infection and some skin sores to heal.

"He wags his little tail and he's very loving," said Prince. "He wants to be hugged. We're continually picking him up for him to get used to love again."

Once healed, Matty will be put up for adoption through an organization called Good Karma Pet Rescue.

