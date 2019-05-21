Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Pembroke Park.

The crash occurred in front of a Chevron gas station at the corner of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Southwest 37th Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies said a car struck a man riding his bicycle.

A witness told Local 10 News the driver got out of her car after the crash but left once deputies arrived.

Deputies said the victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries wasn't known, but deputies said he was expected to survive.

