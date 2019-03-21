Boy leaves hospital in wheelchair after hit-and-run crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. - Four-year-old Zhion Cooper, the victim of a hit-and-run crash, left Plantation General Hospital Tuesday in a wheelchair after spending about five days there. He has a metal rod in his leg.

Zhion is looking forward to playing with his favorite scooter again, but he is going to have to wait. He has to undergo physical therapy for a while before his doctor allows it.

His mother, Portia Cooper, said she is glad he wasn't killed when a woman who was driving a Chrysler 200 ran him over, as he walked with his babysitter and his baby brother Bennie. They were at the 2700 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

"The lady hit them and she had to pull the stroller from where the baby was at," Copper said Wednesday.

Instead of calling 911, the woman decided to take them to Plantation General Hospital, but she didn't wait to find out if they were OK. Surveillance video shows her leaving the hospital. She was wearing a tank top with an image of Minnie Mouse, striped shorts and eye glasses.

"I was mad, upset, scared," Cooper said.

Bennie and their babysitter were not injured. Cooper wants police officers to find the woman and she has a message for her: "You should have just stayed to see what was wrong with my son. It could have been worse. Thank you for taking him to the hospital, but you should have stayed."

