Boys' deaths in North Lauderdale remain under investigation

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating how 5-year-old Branario Minto and his 6-year-old brother, Ja'Kye Joseph, ended up dead inside a pool with closed black metal gates in North Lauderdale’s Silver Palms community.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 4 and younger.

While deputies know the family has a history with the child welfare system, the Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of their siblings, a 4-month-old baby and 1-year-old toddler, on Thursday.

Their mother, Wildine Joseph, believes the boys snuck out and got through the fence. She told Local 10 News in tears that one of them was taking swimming lessons and was overly confident in the water.

"He thought he could swim but he cannot swim," she said.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedics took the boys to Northwest Medical Center in Margate where doctors pronounced them dead late Wednesday night.

Detective Barbara Dyer is asking anyone with information about the boys' death to call 954-321-4262 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.