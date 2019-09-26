Broward Sheriff Tony not focused on possible reinstatement of Scott Israel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony kept his focus on the celebration Wednesday for promotions and service within BSO instead of the complicated days ahead.

Tony already wrote that the recommendation to reinstate his suspended predecessor Scott Israel has no bearing on his work or BSO operations.

Wednesday, special master Dudley Goodlette recommended Israel be reinstated to his position.

"I just want to get back and do what I was elected to do," said Israel after the recommendation was announced.

In a June hearing, Israel claimed Gov. Ron DeSantis was wrong to remove him for incompetence and negligence for what went wrong before and after the mass shootings at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Majory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The Senate rules committed will meet next month before the full Senate gets the final vote on whether to reinstate Israel. The Republican-led chamber will decide whether to support DeSantis and uphold Israel's suspension, or reinstate the suspended Israel, a Democrat, whom Broward voters elected.

Israel has already filed for reelection, while Tony says he will run for office, setting up a contest between Broward's top cop and the one who formerly had the job.

