BSO deputies rescue dog found struggling in North Lauderdale canal

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies rescued a dog found struggling in a canal in North Lauderdale Monday morning, authorities said.

BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter said Sgt. Tom Watkins, Deputy Nezar Hamze and Deputy Josh Stambaugh responded to the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court to find the "frightened dog nervously treading water."

Carter said the deputies tried to coax the German Shepard out of the water, but Stambaugh eventually jumped in the water to pull the exhausted dog to safety.

"He jumped right in. He didn't even hesitate. He jumped right in the water and rescued her," Hamze said.

Deputies later discovered that the dog's name is Shasta and belongs to fellow Deputy Doug Davis, who works at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"I was so grateful. I don't know what our home would be like at this hour if we still didn't know where she was," Dahlia Davis said.

Carter said Shasta is back home and in good health.

