BSO deputy shows off drumming skills at Northeast High School

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Like a scene out of the movie "Drumline," a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy showed off his drumming skills recently at Northeast High School in Oakland Park.

Capt. Timothy Irvin's sister shared video of the moment this week on social media, saying, "This is community policing at its best."

She said the drum-off occurred on Dec. 13 at the John Knox Holiday Parade.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter, Irvin was previously a section leader at Miami American Senior High School.

My brother, Captain Timothy Irvin works one of the roughest districts in Broward County and goes to work with pride every day. This is community policing at its best!!! #proudsister @browardsheriff pic.twitter.com/ZwpGA8vh5R — YOLANDA WILLIAMS (@NANA8668) January 8, 2019

