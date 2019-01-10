Broward

BSO deputy shows off drumming skills at Northeast High School

By Amanda Batchelor - Senior Digital Editor

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Like a scene out of the movie "Drumline," a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy showed off his drumming skills recently at Northeast High School in Oakland Park.

Capt. Timothy Irvin's sister shared video of the moment this week on social media, saying, "This is community policing at its best."

She said the drum-off occurred on Dec. 13 at the John Knox Holiday Parade.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gina Carter, Irvin was previously a section leader at Miami American Senior High School. 

