BSO searching for person who shot family cat with BB gun

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Police are searching for the person who shot a family cat with a BB gun in Broward County last month.

That cat named Wilson was shot around May 27 near Sunview Park.

Wilson' owner became worried after he became lethargic and refused to eat. The cat was taken to an animal hospital where a veterinarian discovered Wilson had been shot with a BB gun.

The vet saw that the bullet had become lodged near Wilson's spine.

Broward Sheriff's Office Special Unit detectives are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 954-321-4243 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

