Coral Springs man, 18, killed in I-95 crash in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A crash that left an 18-year-old Coral Springs man dead prompted the Florida Highway Patrol to close the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 Wednesday evening in Oakland Park.

According to the FHP, Kobe Lambert died after his 2012 Honda Accord collided with a 2007 Pontiac Solstice and crashed into a concrete barrier wall about 6 p.m., just north of Commercial Boulevard.

FHP Trooper Jonathan Velez wrote in his report that the Honda struck the right rear side of the Pontiac. After the impact, the Pontiac "began to travel north in a counterclockwise direction before coming to a final rest facing south in the left lane."

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as Audrey Chapman, 51, of Pompano Beach. She wasn't injured.

Two passengers in the Honda -- James Pierre, 23, of Deerfield Beach, and Marcus Zetrenne, 23, of Coral Springs -- were seriously injured.

The northbound lanes of I-95 near Commercial Boulevard were closed for several hours during the investigation.

