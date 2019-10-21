Death of Coral Springs firefighter ruled a homicide

Christopher Randazzo, a firefighter with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, was found dead in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Authorities are calling the death of a Coral Springs firefighter a homicide.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department confirmed over the weekend that a body found in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was firefighter and paramedic Christopher Randazzo.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies found Randazzo's body early Saturday morning.

Authorities say Randazzo was last seen leaving the Village Grill around 1 a.m. Saturday. Before that, he had been at the Aruba Beach Café until around 11:30 p.m.

The homicide took place between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. at 4520 El Mar Drive, authorities said. .

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). A reward of $3,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Randazzo had been with the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department since March.

According to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire, Randazzo attained his firefighter certification and his paramedic certification in 2018.

