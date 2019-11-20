Detectives identify burned body found inside Pompano Beach apartment

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives have identified a man whose burned body was found inside a Pompano Beach apartment.
The discovery was made Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on Northwest Seventh Terrace.
Deputies didn't say how the 55-year-old man, identified Wednesday as London Scott, was killed, but a neighbor smelled something burning and called the landlord, who found the body.
Marcia Dixon, whose sister lives next door, said she was told the body had been there for a while.
"They say it's been, like, three days," Dixon said.
A burned mattress could also be seen outside the apartment.
BSO detectives were still investigating Wednesday.
