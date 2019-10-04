Displaced Bahamian students in Broward need school supplies

Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) is partnering with Broward County Government to help students displaced by Hurricane Dorian and who are now enrolled in BCPS.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of families, displaced from the Bahamas due to Hurricane Dorian, located to Broward County after the devastating Category 5 natural disaster.

According to Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), more than 250 students from the areas hardest hit by the storm have enrolled in the school system; many arrived with nothing.

Broward County Government is partnering with BCPS for a school supply drive, which began Friday and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 30, to collect items that will be provided to families that have relocated to the area.

The drop-off location is inside the Broward County Government Center lobby, 115 S. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale.

Below is a list of items needed:

Book bags (by school level, if possible)

No. 2 pencils

Colored pencils

Pens

Pencil cases

Pencil sharpeners

Crayons

Crayon boxes

Glue

Glue sticks

Markers

Loose-leaf paper

rulers

spiral notepads

Composition books

erasers

Additionally, middle and high school students also need the following:

binders

calculators

5-subject spiral notebooks

The donated school supplies will be distributed to students and families through the school district's welcome center, located in the Lauderdale Manors Early Learning and Family Resource Center at 1400 NW 14th Court, Fort Lauderdale.

"We are grateful for the support from Broward County Government and our community for all of the families who have lost so much due to Hurricane Dorian," said Superintendent Robert W. Runcie. "We want their transition to Broward County and our schools to be as smooth as possible and these donations will go a long way toward helping students stay on track with their education."



