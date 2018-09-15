Driver dies after slamming into tractor-trailer along Florida's Turnpike

DAVIE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was killed in crash early Saturday along Florida's Turnpike in Davie.

Lt. Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, said the 24-year-old man was driving a 2014 Honda Accord north on the turnpike near Griffin Road just before 4 a.m. when he crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer that been disabled by a earlier crash.

No one was inside the tractor-trailer at the time of the crash, Feola said.

Troopers are investigating why the driver veered into the lane of the disabled tractor-trailer. The man, who was not identified, was wearing a seat belt, Feola said.

