Family of beloved 'DJ Frostyy' mourns after Sunrise hit-and-run crash

SUNRISE, Fla. - Rashawn Creary's loved ones are in unspeakable pain.

They met Friday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the memory of the 23-year-old former Broward College and Northeast High School student, who was a Broward Sheriff's Office explorer for about three years.

Creary's girlfriend, Kaithe Desir, said she still can't believe he is gone. She remembers how much fun he had working as DJ Frostyy, the name he chose when he was 13 years old.

Rashawn Creary's family shared this graphic with Local 10 News after using it during a candle light vigil Friday night.

Desir said they both stepped out of a public bus on Tuesday night in Broward County's city of Sunrise. They were crossing Pine Island Road near Oakland Park Boulevard when the driver of a silver 2005-07 Honda Odyssey struck him and didn't stop.

Desir saw him die. She had to walk away from him when authorities used a yellow tarp to cover his body lying in the middle of the street.

Creary had jobs at Vector in Tamarac, Sketchers in Oakland Park and at Under Armour and Calvin Klein stores, but he loved playing music for a restaurant in Las Olas.

"All my brother wanted to do was DJ and make people happy through music," Creary's sister Jailyn Marsh wrote on a GoFundMe page. "This was so unexpected for our family. We ask for your help to raise any funds possible to help lay Rashawn to rest."

Detectives are still investigating the fatal hit-and-run crash.



