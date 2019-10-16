Feds announce arrest of Miami man suspected in multiple armed robberies

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - The FBI has announced the arrest of a Miami man on suspicion he was involved in several robberies across two South Florida counties.

According to the FBI, 37-year-old Jonathan Daniels was arrested without incident Wednesday morning in North Miami.

He was arrested by officers in the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Intervention Detail unit and members of the FBI Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Daniels was expected to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Daniels was allegedly involved in robberies at four 7-Eleven convenience stores (three in Miami, one in Miami Gardens), a Chevron gas station in Miami Gardens and a Marathon gas station in Pembroke Pines.

Investigations are still ongoing with the Miramar Police Department, Pembroke Pines Police Department, Miami Gardens Police Department, Miami Dade Police Department and the FBI Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.