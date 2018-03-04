Gunman fires at car traveling on Interstate 95, authorities say

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A gunman fired on a car traveling along Interstate 95 in Oakland Park Sunday, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said someone inside a maroon-colored SVU fired several shots at a white Kia about 2 p.m. on I-95 just south of the Commercial Boulevard exit

The shooting caused driver, Rochelle Moraes, to crash into a red Ford Mustang, troopers said.

"I was the one driving. They almost got me but I’m still here," Moraes said.

Moreas' boyfriend and her six-year-old stepson were also in the car at the time of shooting. The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously hurt, troopers said.

Moraes said she did not know why her car was targeted.

"I didn't cut nobody off. I don’t know why I would be targeted. I’m not nobody to be a target. I’m not special enough," she said.

Troopers said the gunman fled the scene. Sgt. Edwin Johnson, of the Florida Highway Patrol said authorities have a statewide "be on the lookout" alert on the vehicle.

The incident caused serious traffic delays, shutting down at least one lane for several hours.

"They could have killed me, but it didn't. God spared me. I’m just -- I'm blessed," Moraes said. "I’m fine. A car is replaceable. People aren't, so I’m good. As long as everyone in the car is good that’s all that matters."

