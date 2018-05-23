'He was everything for me,' woman says about husband killed on I-95

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - A woman spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday, a week after her husband was fatally struck by a car on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park.

Aleshandra Favre said she still can't believe how much her life changed in one week.

"He was everything for me," she said.

Favre was married to her husband, Juan Pedro Garcia, for 13 years. The couple have two young daughters together.

Police said Bradley Ruben, 32, crashed his vehicle into Garcia May 16. Garcia had just moved his wife's car, which had crashed earlier on the highway, so it could be towed away.

Authorities said Ruben admitted to having eaten marijuana edibles before the crash.

Favre said she had been involved in a fender bender and her car was being hooked to a tow truck around 1 a.m. when Ruben's car crashed into it.

Favre said she jumped over the barrier. Her husband was hurt, but Favre never thought that he wasn't going to survive his injuries.

"When the doctors said he didn't make it, I said, 'What?'" Favre said.

Authorities said Ruben tried to flee the scene but was found under a bridge and arrested.

Favre said people need to realize the chance they take when they use alcohol or drugs and then drive.

"I can't believe I am still alive," she said. "It is incredible."



