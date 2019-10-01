Humane Society of Broward County seeks homes for dogs, cats rescued in Bahamas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - The Humane Society of Broward County is trying to get the word out about dogs and cats rescued in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian that are now available for adoption.

Twenty-two animals were brought to the Humane Society of Broward County from the Bahamas after Dorian.

About 150 animals were brought to Florida from Nassau after the animal shelter on the island was getting filled with pets that had been surrendered by their owners after the storm.

The Humane Society of Broward County received seven dogs and 15 cats, and other shelters across the state took in the rest.

The pets arrived two weeks ago and were placed under quarantine.

The animals came with health issues but have responded well to treatment, and veterinarians said they will all live normal and healthy lives.

"So Nassau was fairly unaffected by the hurricane, but what happened post storm was that a lot of people were coming to Nassau from the other islands, and once they got to Nassau, they were finding that having a pet was becoming a burden or was a little too overwhelming," Mary Steffen, of the Humane Society of Broward County, said. "So they were surrendering their pets to the shelter in Nassau. So they were becoming very full, very quickly. The animals that were in their building prior to the storm had no ownership issues and knew nobody was looking for them, (so) we did a big transport to South Florida."

The dogs and cats that were taken to Broward County have all been vaccinated and are ready to be adopted and taken to new homes.

Those who are looking to adopt a new pet can visit the Humane Society of Broward County seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To help support the organization's efforts text "save" to 86329.

