'It looked like a sniper': Police release 911 call in dog's fatal shooting

DAVIE, Fla. - Police have released the 911 call placed after a dog was fatally wounded while on a walk at a Davie apartment complex last month.

An off-duty Pembroke Pines police officer witnessed the shooting on Sept. 29 along a walking trail near the 2800 block of Southwest 73rd Way and immediately called 911, authorities said. The 8-month-old Chihuahua named Princess died minutes after the shooting, police said.

"A couple of kids just shot a dog. I need rescue I need something. The dog is bleeding. They shot him. It looked like a sniper," the officer said in the call.

After a few minutes on the line, the officer told the dispatcher that he thought the dog had died and turned his attention to the people on the balcony.

"Watch that apartment. Don't let them get out," the officer said during the call to another person on the scene.

He returned to the dispatcher, saying, "I need police. They committed a crime. That's animal cruelty."

When police arrived, officers arrested 19-year-old Johansen Concepcion De La Ros, of Miami. He faces a charge of felony cruelty to animals. Officers found a black, scoped pellet rifle inside the apartment, the arrest report said.

The other person on the balcony was not charged.

"He scoped my dog and then he pulled the trigger. So he knew what he was doing," the dog's owner told Local 10 after the shooting.

Police said Johansen Concepcion (right) shot and killed a 8-month-old puppy (left) from his balcony.

