Kitchen renovation uncovers treasure trove of memorabilia

LIGHTHOUSE POINT, Fla. - Monique Bourassa-Fuchs says she discovered a treasure.

Ten days ago workers were cutting into her kitchen ceiling looking for the source of a leak when they discovered something unusual hiding in the walls.

It was an envelope with a treasure trove of memorabilia belonging to U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Robert D. Wells who served in Vietnam.

"They said we found that in the attic, and I said, 'Oh that's cool. It's like a movie, you know?'" Bourassa-Fuchs said.

The time capsule included badges, old photos, newspaper clippings and even a letter dated 1969 and signed by then FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, responding to Wells' job application.

Bourassa-Fuchs was on a mission, determined to find the mystery man in the photos and she did.

"The first thing I spent at least five hours on Google. I need to give it to him. It's cool. It's wonderful," Bourassa-Fuchs said.

Late Wednesday, a newspaper reporter helped her make contact with Wells and soon she'll meet him in person and return the precious cache she found.

"I'm out of my mind and I just want to meet him to be able to give that to him," she said.

