Kodak Black walks out of Broward County jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Bill K. Kapri, better known as rapper Kodak Black, was released from Broward County jail early Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old rapper from Pompano Beach was born Dieuson Octave. He changed his name while he was in jail and earned his General Equivalency Diploma.

His first stop after driving away from jail in a black Bentley Bentayga sports utility vehicle with a temporary paper plate was at his mother's home to see his son.

An Instagram video showing marijuana near his son prompted deputies to search his Pembroke Pines home in January. He was arrested and charged with child neglect, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.

In February, prosecutors dropped the charges of child neglect and grand theft of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession. He still has a pending sexual assault case in South Carolina.

While Kapri was in jail, he mourned the loss of his friend Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, better known as rapper XXXTentacion. The 20-year-old rapper from Plantation was killed June 18 during an armed robbery in Broward County.

