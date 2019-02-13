Local restaurant serves those who served our country

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - For Hooters, service isn't limited to its restaurants. It extends beyond walls and into neighboring communities.

Last week, Hooters of Pembroke Pines visited war veterans at the Alexander Nininger Nursing Home.

The volunteer group brought food, including wings and fries, refreshments and their dancing shoes. As it turns out, the veterans kept the volunteers on their toes and taught them some dance classics.

"We have an annual tradition we started many years ago of visiting the veterans nursing home," said Hooters of Pembroke Pines Managing Partner Joe Truglio. "We enjoy spending time with the brave men and women who have served our country."

