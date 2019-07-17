Broward

Lost piglet found wandering in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - Police found an intruder walking the grounds of West Broward High School on Wednesday morning, but it was of the four-legged variety.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is hoping to reunite a little piglet with its owner after it was found wandering the baseball field outside the school.

They believe it may be a pet as it had a "friendly nature."

The pig has been placed in a temporary foster home. If you recognize the pig, please call Cathy at 754-246-4294.

With any luck, this little guy can go wee, wee, wee... all the way home.

