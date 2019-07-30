Man arrested after bludgeoning dog to death with sledgehammer, police say

Police say Darrien Green bludgeoned a dog to death with a sledgehammer in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man accused of bludgeoning a dog to death with a sledgehammer in Lauderhill earlier this year has been arrested.

Darrien Green, 33, was arrested Friday on an open warrant from February.

According to the arrest warrant, Green was running past two women who were walking their small dogs near Northwest Seventh Court and Northwest 34th Avenue on Feb. 1. They said he was carrying a sledgehammer.

When Shannon Charlton took out her cellphone to photograph Green, he approached her and shouted, "You taking pictures of me?"

"Charlton stated that the male was holding the object over his head in his arms like a bat," Detective Torrance Gary wrote in the arrest warrant.

Green then shouted at Charlton to give him her phone, but she refused.

When Anna Jackson's 2-year-old Yorkie-poodle mix starting barking, Green bludgeoned the dog to death with three strikes of the sledgehammer, Gary wrote.

Charlton threw her phone to the ground, and Green picked it up and ran away, the warrant said.

When detectives arrived, Jackson was cradling her dead dog and said she had seen Green repeatedly bash a gray BMW with the sledgehammer shortly before he approached them.

Jackson's husband told police he knew Green from the neighborhood and identified him as the man who killed his wife's dog.

Green is charged with armed robbery, aggravated animal cruelty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.