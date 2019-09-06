Man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 boys who drowned in pool

John Lynn Jr. faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child after two boys drowned in a community pool in North Lauderdale.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Tamarac man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two boys who drowned in a community pool, deputies said.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested John Louis Lynn Jr. on two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The two young brothers drowned after venturing into a pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale.

Family members discovered Ja'Kye Joseph, 6, and his brother, Branario Minto, 5, submerged in the pool on the evening of May 22, BSO spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said. The family members pulled the boys from the water, began CPR and called for help.

The boys were taken to Northwest Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the boys unsupervised and running to the pool area at about 7:16 p.m. Detectives said the 911 call was received at 9:33 p.m. and the brothers had been submerged underwater for almost two hours before being found.

Detectives said Lynn failed to provide proper care and supervision for the brothers, which made him responsible for their deaths.

An additional arrest warrant has been obtained for the victims' mother, Wildline Joseph.

Anyone who knows Joseph's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 954-321-4262 or Broward County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS.

