Man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 boys who drowned in pool, officials say

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Tamarac man has been arrested Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two boys who drowned in a community pool, officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrested John Louis Lynn Jr. on Tuesday morning. Officials said the two young brothers drowned after venturing into a pool at the Silver Palms Condominiums in North Lauderdale.

Family members discovered Ja'Kye Joseph, 6, and his brother, Branario Minto, 5, submerged in the pool at about 9:30 p.m. May 22, officials said. The family members pulled the boys from the water, began CPR and called for help.

Officials said the boys were nonresponsive when first responders arrived. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel took the boys to Northwest Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators said surveillance video shows the boys unsupervised and running to the pool area at about 7:16 p.m., according to BSO's release. Detectives said the 911 call was received at 9:33 p.m. and the brothers had been submerged underwater for almost two hours before being found.

Detectives said Lynn failed to provide proper care and supervision for the brothers, which made him responsible for their deaths, according to BSO's release. Officials said Lynn faces two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Officials said detectives have obtained an additional arrest warrant for the victims' mother, Wildline Joseph.

Anyone who knows Joseph's whereabouts is asked to call the Regional Communications Division at 954-764-4357, Homicide Detective Barbara Dyer at 954-321-4262 or Broward Crime Stoppers anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

