Man seriously hurt after being mauled by dogs in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A man was seriously hurt Saturday after being mauled by a pack of dogs, Lauderhill police said.

Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, said the man was walking in the 3100 block of Northwest Fourth Court just before 10 p.m. when the three pit bulls attacked.

The owners told police that they were cleaning the dogs' cages when the pit bills escaped from their fenced-in yard and onto the street.

The victim, who was not identified by police, is in his mid-50s. He suffered puncture wounds to his face, both calves and feet, along with a 4-inch laceration to his left cheek, Santiago said.

Santiago said the man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, where he was listed in serious condition.

Broward County Animal Care is investigating the case. It's unclear whether the owners will be cited, but the owners surrendered the dog to authorities, saying they "can't be trusted."

Another dog attack happened at the same address in October, Santiago said. However, he said police aren't sure whether the same animals were responsible.

Three people were hurt in that attack, Santiago said.

