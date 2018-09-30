Man on balcony kills passing dog with 'sniper rifle,' police say

DAVIE, Fla. - A Miami man was arrested Saturday after police said he shot and killed a 8-month-old puppy with a "sniper rifle" from a second-floor balcony in Davie.

Johansen Concepcion De La Ros, 19, faces a charge of felony cruelty to animals.

According to the arrest report, Roshelle Parson was taking her daughter's dog, Princess, for a walk along a trail in the 2800 block of Southwest 73rd Way around 6:30 p.m. when the dog was shot.

When police arrived, Parson was covered in blood and holding Princess' limp body, the report said.

Several witnesses told police that the shot came from the balcony of Apartment 1602. Witness said they saw two men run into the apartment after the shot was fired.

Officers went to Apartment 1602 and found two men -- Concepcion De La Ros and Daniel Alvarez -- inside, the report said. Officers also found a black, scoped pellet rifle inside, the report said.

Witnesses identified Concepcion De La Ros as the gunman and Alvarez as the other man on the balcony, the report said.

Alvarez later told police Concepcion De La Ros had said in Spanish, 'I'm going to shoot the dog."

Concepcion De La Ros called the shooting an accident and said he didn't mean to shoot the dog, the report said.

Concepcion De La Ros is currently being held on $2,500 bond at Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

