Missing Pompano Beach woman found dead in car

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - A Pompano Beach woman who was reported missing since Monday has been found dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said Stacey Damato was found dead in her car Wednesday night.

Grossman said deputies found Damato's body in her 2014 Cadillac CTS in the parking lot of a McDonald's on North Federal Highway.

Damato, who moved to South Florida with her husband several months ago, had last been seen alive leaving her house on Northeast 14th Avenue.

Grossman said Damato's death is under investigation, but it is not believed to be suspicious.

