Murder suspect's erroneous release highlights ongoing issue, prosecutors say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and prosecutors said Monday afternoon that the mistake of releasing a murder suspect early highlights an ongoing communication issue within the court system.

Paula McMahon, a spokeswoman for the Broward County State Attorney's Office, said Monday night that to understand what went wrong when deputies erroneously released Eric A. Vail, it's important to know that the Broward County Clerk of Courts is the intermediary between deputies and prosecutors.

Keyla Concepción, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office, said that while BSO detention deputies transport inmates in and out of court, they are only responsible for the care, custody and control of the inmate.

"It is the responsibility of the Broward County Clerk of Courts to distribute official documentation between all the essential parties about court proceedings, to include communications involving inmates in custody," Concepción said in a statement.

On Thursday, Broward County Clerk of Courts Brenda D. Forman's office notified the deputies under Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony's command that the second-degree murder charge Vail was facing in the Oct. 26 slaying of Wadarius R. Harris had been dismissed.

"At the time Vail was scheduled for release, the jail had not received any documentation from the Clerk of Courts stating the subject was to remain in custody to face another charge," Concepción said.

Detectives believed Vail had killed Harris, which was enough for prosecutors to charge him with second-degree murder. Detectives said they later had evidence to help prosecutors show that the killing was both "willful and premeditated," which increased the seriousness of the crime.

Prosecutors said Vail's second-degree murder charge, which they filed Jan. 29, was dismissed because a grand jury indicted him on the more serious charge of first-degree murder April 9.

"It's hard to know how the sheriff's office didn't know about the first-degree murder charge," McMahon said in a statement, later adding that the Clerk of Courts was likely to blame and not prosecutors.

The Broward County Clerk of Courts has not released a statement about the investigation. As of Monday night, deputies were still searching for Vail.

"Our focus remains on apprehending this dangerous criminal," Concepción said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



