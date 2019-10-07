Owner of stolen disabled dog hopes new video footage helps locate the pup

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - With the help of a private investigator, Wanda Ferrari is hopeful that security video footage will help bring a car thief to justice; and, more importantly, reunite her with her disabled Husky-mix Zorra.

Last Thursday, Zorra was in the back seat of a loaner car given to Ferrari by a local body shop while her vehicle was being repaired. Ferrari parked her car in a handicap spot in front of a Dollar Tree store on the corner of Andrews Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard. She ran inside to get a bag of ice.

"Somebody stole a car in two minutes with a pet disabled in the back, for God's sake," Ferrari said in the hours immediately after reporting the incident.

With law enforcement investigators providing few updates, Ferrari contacted a local organization for help.

With the help of 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades, Florida, Ferrari was able to hire a private investigator and offer a cash reward for information that leads to Zorra.

On Monday, Jamie Katz, the private investigator Ferrari hired, was able to obtain footage from the Dollar Tree parking lot.

The camera shows a man walking up to several cars before coming across Ferrari's 2005 S70 blue Volvo loaner vehicle. He hops into the driver's seat and exits the parking lot, with Zorra presumably in the back.

Ferrari is also offering a $3,000 "no questions asked" cash reward.

"The perpetrator is still out there, my child (Zorra) is still out there," Ferrari said. "All we want to do is bring her home."

You can contact 100 Abandoned Dogs of Everglades, Florida, at 561-860-3783 if you have information, or contact Broward Sheriff's Office which is also investigating the stolen car.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.